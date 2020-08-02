Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,025 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $224.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,536. The firm has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $225.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,475 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.