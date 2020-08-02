Signaturefd LLC Acquires 896,878 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 225,913.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $45,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,320 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39.

