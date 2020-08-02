Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,310,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,206,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.83 and its 200-day moving average is $213.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $638.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $151.85 and a one year high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

