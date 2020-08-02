Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 396,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.46. 5,053,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,415. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

