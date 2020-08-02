Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded down $56.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,430.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,246,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,794,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $265.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,259.00 and its 200 day moving average is $833.62. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $211.00 and a 12-month high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total value of $6,511,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,123 shares in the company, valued at $123,620,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $24,705,348. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $984.00 to $1,658.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $846.94.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

