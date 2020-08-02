Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delaney Dennis R increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.07. 10,865,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $198.66. The company has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

