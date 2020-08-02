Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 339.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,327 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,903,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day moving average is $116.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.