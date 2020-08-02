Signaturefd LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,804 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 15.5% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,381 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,273,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $70,377,000 after acquiring an additional 176,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,352,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,576,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.