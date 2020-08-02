Signaturefd LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $41,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total value of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,031 shares of company stock worth $67,284,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.39 on Friday, reaching $413.95. 1,217,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $420.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.37. The stock has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

