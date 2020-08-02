Signaturefd LLC Has $4.56 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $327.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,683,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,188. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

