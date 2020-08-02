Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,441,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,621,893. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

