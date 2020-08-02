Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.45 on Friday, hitting $302.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $287.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

