Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,048 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,030,000 after buying an additional 1,299,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 181.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after buying an additional 2,176,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $488.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,924,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.12. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,612 shares of company stock worth $90,145,458. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.56.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.