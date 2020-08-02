Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. 23,913,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,506,434. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

