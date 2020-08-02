Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Wedbush increased their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.97.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,005,122 shares of company stock worth $304,245,598. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.53. 4,684,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.05 and its 200-day moving average is $291.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

