Signaturefd LLC Sells 113 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $845,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.29. 5,342,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,266. The company has a market cap of $143.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 200.78% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.