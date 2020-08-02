Signaturefd LLC Sells 126 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 336.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 640,483 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,316 shares of company stock valued at $31,271,310. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $444.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $470.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

