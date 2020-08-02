Signaturefd LLC Sells 508 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 151,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.89. 12,027,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,669,395. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.