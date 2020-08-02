Signaturefd LLC Sells 703 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

PEP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,304,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,457. The company has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

