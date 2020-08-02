Signaturefd LLC Sells 980 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 55,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. 2,965,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,172. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens cut their price target on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

