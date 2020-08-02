Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.79. 53,756,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,239,296. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $269.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

