Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Lowered to $55.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of SIMO stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $41.37. 568,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,111. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

