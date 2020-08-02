Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

SLP stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.40. 372,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,528. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $70.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.80 and a beta of -0.13.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,339,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,803,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,112,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 145,013 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 106,857 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 325,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 68,946 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 553,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 53,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

