Single Point Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 124,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 24,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,694 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 136,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 168,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 27,042,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,108,124. The firm has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

