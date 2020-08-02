SIX Hits One Day Volume of $294,065.00 (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One SIX token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport, Liquid and Coinsuper. During the last week, SIX has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. SIX has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $294,065.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.64 or 0.01957950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00077035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00183957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00110285 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&&

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Stellarport and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

