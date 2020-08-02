Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.13.

Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. 196,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,118. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $26,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $45,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,132,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 162,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

