Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Issues Earnings Results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SAH traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.12. 977,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,726. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 7,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $264,850.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,453.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,065,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,606,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $1,824,876. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

