Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Dawson James started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 88,178,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,225,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 754.90% and a negative return on equity of 576.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 147,039 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 120,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

