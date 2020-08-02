Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 0.9% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 454.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 173.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,090. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.61. 5,643,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

