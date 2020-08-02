Southern (NYSE:SO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SO stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.61. 5,643,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. Southern has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,365,090. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

