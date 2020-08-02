S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) is Kendall Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 2.5% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 183.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 148.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.06.

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.25. 1,126,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,626. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.60.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.