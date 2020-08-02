SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $264.35. 3,317,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633,203. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.81. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

