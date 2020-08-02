SpeedCash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (SCS)

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, SpeedCash has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar. SpeedCash has a total market cap of $3,742.26 and approximately $2.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpeedCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpeedCash

SCS is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia . The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

