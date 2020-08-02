Spiking (SPIKE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $136,416.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Spiking has a market cap of $4.38 million and $136,416.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spiking has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Spiking token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.64 or 0.05079723 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002221 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00051432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00030020 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking's official website is spiking.com . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Spiking's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

