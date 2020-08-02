SPINDLE Trading Up 55.8% This Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 50.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including $20.33, $5.60, $51.55 and $7.50. SPINDLE has a market cap of $615,615.26 and $565.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 55.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00764910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00035050 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.01161147 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00140475 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00152614 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,113.10 or 0.99978141 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007741 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

