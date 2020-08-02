Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of SRC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. 928,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,357. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

