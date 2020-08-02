SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.41-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.1-305.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.9 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.41-1.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of SPS Commerce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.11.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.40.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,470 shares in the company, valued at $886,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 63,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $3,799,455.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,573.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,569,540 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

