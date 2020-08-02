SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.6-77.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.68 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.41-1.42 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.40. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $77.59.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SPS Commerce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.11.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 63,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $3,799,455.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,573.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,585.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,498 shares of company stock worth $6,569,540 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

