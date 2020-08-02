Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.36. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.35). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 425.56%. The firm had revenue of $58.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

