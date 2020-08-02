Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175,775 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 3.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $48,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 238,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,478,000 after acquiring an additional 94,102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

SWK stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.32. 1,558,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

