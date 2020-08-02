Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,005 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $631,951,000 after purchasing an additional 916,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $527,971,000 after buying an additional 449,002 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.53. 7,424,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,243,539. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $98.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

