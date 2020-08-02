Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SBUX. Argus decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.04.

SBUX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,424,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.29. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

