Startcoin Reaches Market Cap of $150,401.85 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Startcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Startcoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Startcoin has a market cap of $150,401.85 and $8.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005308 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

