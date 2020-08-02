Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) released its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 45.82%.

Shares of SCM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 320,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,767. The company has a market cap of $150.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $91,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

