Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 45.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%.

Shares of SCM stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.74. 320,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $150.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCM. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 13,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.