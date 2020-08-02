StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.70.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,599. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $47.87.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $161.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.53 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 28.63%. On average, research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 180.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 133.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 22.1% in the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 51,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 149.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

