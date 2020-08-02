StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.70.
STNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,599. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $47.87.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 180.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 133.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 22.1% in the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 51,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 149.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
