Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMFG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of SMFG stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,208. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 373,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

