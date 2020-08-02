Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RUN. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised Sunrun from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.56.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $36.69. 20,112,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,139. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 407.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $82,795.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 91,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,799.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $313,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 99,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sunrun by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

