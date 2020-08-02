SunTrust Banks Boosts Markel (NYSE:MKL) Price Target to $1,050.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
MKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $969.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,048.50.
Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,044.54. 55,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $937.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,010.26. Markel has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.65.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.
