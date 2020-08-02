SunTrust Banks Boosts Markel (NYSE:MKL) Price Target to $1,050.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $969.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,048.50.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,044.54. 55,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $937.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,010.26. Markel has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Markel by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 17.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

