SunTrust Banks Cuts Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $2.30

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks from $2.50 to $2.30 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $2.05 target price on shares of Trivago in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Trivago in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup cut Trivago from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.15 to $1.80 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trivago from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trivago presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.01.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market cap of $640.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.35. Trivago has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trivago will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Trivago in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trivago by 64.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter worth about $1,679,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

